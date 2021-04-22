DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man battered with a brick, beaten and pepper-sprayed in Decatur told officers he would have died if bystanders hadn't helped, a police report said.
It happened on April 20, when the report said 40-year-old Andy R. McCulley Jr., and his son, 19-year-old Andy R. McCulley III, approached the victim and demanded he give them whatever he had. When the victim told them he had nothing to give them and asked for them to move along, officers said the McCulleys pepper-sprayed, kicked and punched him.
Police said after one of the attackers hit the victim with the brick, one of the suspects stole a prescription bottle of Suboxone from his pants pocket.
Police were detailed to Jasper Street and Eldorado Street at 9:17 a.m. on the day of the attack and found the victim. Officers said he was bleeding from the nose and mouth and had scrapes to his forehead and around his eyes. His eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watering, the report added.
The suspects are both homeless, the victim told police. Officers reported hearing from a witness that the McCulleys have been seen panhandling together.
The suspects were arrested on the afternoon of April 20.
Both suspects face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and mob action in Macon County. Bail for the McCulley Jr. is set at $100,000, while bail for his son is set at $75,000.
NOTE: There was no mug shot available in the Macon County inmate system for Andy R. McCulley III as of Thursday afternoon.
