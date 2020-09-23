SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of robbing a Springfield Hy-Vee before police arrested him in a foot chase.
Authorities said 21-year-old Edward Franklin committed the crime Tuesday morning, when he allegedly approached an employee at the store's liquor counter and demanded money. The worker handed him cash and he left on foot. Police responded to the scene at 10:11 a.m.
Police said they tried to stop Franklin in his vehicle shortly after the robbery. They said he jumped out of the vehicle in the 2300 block of Cherry Hills Drive but did not put it in park, causing it to crash into a fence along Ivywood Drive.
Franklin was arrested after what police called a short foot chase. He is charged with aggravated robbery and robbery, and his bail is set at $75,000.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
