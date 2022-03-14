DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Decatur Sunday night.
A 21-year-old man was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 700 block of E. Grand at 9:45 p.m.
The victim was rushed to the hospital.
He was conscious and said he did not know who shot him, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or Decatur Police.
