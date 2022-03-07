DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly September shooting in Decatur.
Bryan McGee has been wanted since September after police said he was involved in the September 19 shooting of 17-year-old Demeshionna Miller-Fonville.
Police were called to the 1300 block of E. Walnut after two people were shot in the head while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle around 3 a.m.
Miller-Fonville, 17, was airlifted from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, but died from her injuries.
A 17-year-old boy was also shot but survived.
The affidavit said police reviewed camera footage and found a red Chevrolet Impala in the area at the time of the shooting. They traced the vehicle to an address on Oakley Road.
Police said they learned Celeste S. Bowman went with a 16-year-old minor to the 300 block of E. Stuart St., where they picked up 20-year-old Quantarius S. Beasley, 20-year-old Dreylynn M. O'Neal and 21-year-old Bryan C. McGee. The group drove around with Beasley driving and went to a gas station and U-Top parking lot to hang out with people. After that, they went to East Walnut Street, and the affidavit said the rear passenger side window was rolled down and shots were fired out of the window.
The group continued to drive around and Beasley, O'Neal and McGee were dropped off in the 400 block of E. Stuart St. about an hour after the shooting, police said.
According to the affidavit, one of the suspects told police that two backseat passengers told the driver of the Impala to "drive down Leafland" as they looked for houses associated with the East Side Gang. Police said O'Neal is a known member of the Jumpout Gang in Decatur.
When no one was on Leafland, police said the Impala went to Walnut, where one of the suspects heard gunshots and saw McGee hanging out the rear driver's side door while shooting at a vehicle in the road. The suspect said they believed O'Neal was also firing shots and was observed to be in possession of a black semi-automatic pistol before the shooting.
All of the suspects outside of McGee were arrested in September on first-degree murder warrants.
McGee was booked on March 5 on charges of first degree murder and fleeing.
