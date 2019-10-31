DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man tried to strangle a woman and threatened to kill her after breaking into her house, police said.
Sworn statements said the woman came home after midnight on Sept. 28 and found Steven L. McClennon, 21, walking out of a bedroom. McClennon did not have permission to be in the home, the documents said.
According to police, McClennon grabbed the woman’s phone and began to bend and crack it in front of her. He’s accused of beginning to punch her with both hands, hitting her in the shoulder, face and body multiple times, then getting on top of her and squeezing her neck to the point where she couldn’t breathe.
Officers said McClennon then tried to twist and break her wrist before making threats. He told her “I’m going to kill you” and “I should really kill you right now”, statements said.
After remaining in the home all morning, police said McClennon made the victim drive him to another address. They said he laughed at her during the drive.
Authorities arrested the suspect on the afternoon of Oct. 30. He’s facing charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, unlawful restraint, theft and violation of parole.
He’s held on $100,000 bond Thursday in Macon County.