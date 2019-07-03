DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities say a man bit a Decatur police officer during a struggle inside of a car.
It happened at about 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, police say, when DPD officers and members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for failing to signal and an illegal window tint. Law enforcement made the stop as the car entered an AutoZone parking lot at 1215 N. University Ave.
Police say the driver left the car and Rashawn K. Kennedy, 26, moved to the driver’s seat with the car - a GMC Acadia - still running. He’s accused of putting the car into reverse and ramming it into a Macon County squad car.
Sworn statements say a Decatur officer entered the Acadia and a struggle began between that person and Kennedy. The suspect then bit the officer on the arm, left the vehicle and ran, per authorities.
A deputy chased Kennedy, the statement says, and used a stun gun on him as he reached down the front of his pants. Law enforcement took him into custody at a Fairview Avenue address – a location less than 50 feet from MacArthur High School.
Police say the item Kennedy had removed from his pants was a plastic container filled with cannabis and cocaine base “crack”, which weighed less than 5 grams in total.
Kennedy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, criminal damage to government property and direct criminal contempt. His bail is set at $50,000 in Macon County.