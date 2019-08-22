DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect accused of threatening to kill someone after breaking into their house is behind bars.
Police said they responded after 4 p.m. Monday to an apartment in the 500 block of W. Prairie Ave. in Decatur. They said a home invasion had just occurred, in which 34-year-old Marcus A. Curry forced his way in through a neighbor’s front door with an 8-inch knife in hand.
Officers said Curry made death threats, telling the victim “I am going to kill you, you white mother f****r”. They said the suspect then ran out before the victim chased him. Sworn statements said Curry turned again with the knife during that chase and said “I am going to kill you”.
There was damage to the front door and door frame when police came to the scene, according to sworn statements.
Curry is charged with home invasion, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in Macon County. His bail is set at $10,000.