DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police have arrested and charged a man they said killed someone during a fight Thursday night.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Chandler for a report that a gun was fired during a fight.
They found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his groin. He was rushed to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.
After speaking with witnesses, police said they identified Brandon A. Buford as a suspect and found him near the scene.
Buford was arrested and charged with first degree murder.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.
Those charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
