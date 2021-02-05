URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of fleeing police following a reported Urbana home invasion is behind bars Friday evening.
Just before 3 p.m., officers said they were called to the 1900 block of N. Cunningham Ave. for a report of an armed suspect. They said they found two men, both of whom ran from police.
Officers said one suspect, identified as 24-year-old Anqwaun Beckett, got into a vehicle and took off on Country Club Road before crashing at Anita Purves Nature Center (1505 N. Broadway Ave.). Authorities arrested him there.
There were no injuries in the crash.
Police reported recovering two guns, including one that was registered as stolen.
According to law enforcement, the chase and arrest followed a home invasion at an apartment complex in the area.
