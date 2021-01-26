CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man who threatened someone and fired a gun to try and get into their home has been arrested, police said.
Authorities said 37-year-old Daniel Carruthers was violating an order of protection on Monday morning, when he arrived at the West Kirby Avenue residence and made verbal threats toward the person inside. He's accused of then trying to shoot out the front door deadbolt and failing.
Police responded to the scene at 10:36 p.m. for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported.
With a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said they arrested Carruthers early Tuesday morning in the area of 1000 N. 600 E., which is in rural Champaign County. He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and violation of an order of protection.
Carruthers is now in the Champaign County Satellite Jail, where he awaits future court proceedings.
"The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for its assistance during this investigation," police said in a press release.
