DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man forced his way into a woman’s apartment and tried to strangle her, police say.
The home invasion happened on Feb. 27, sworn statements say, when Darion Ellis, 24, forced open the woman’s front door. He’s accused of then putting his hands around her neck, the pushing her backwards and hitting her with a fist. Officers say he then tried to strangle the woman again to the point where she couldn’t breathe.
Police say the woman had a scratch on her neck and discoloration in the aftermath of the break-in. They say the door of the apartment had a splintered frame and a broken strike plate.
Statements say Ellis had been sending texts threatening to batter the woman before the crime happened. They say Ellis would keep changing his number in a texting app to avoid getting blocked from sending the victim messages, and at one point threatened to kill her.
Ellis is charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal damage and harassment through electronic communication. His total bond is set at $160,000.