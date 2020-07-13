DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man who threatened to kill a woman was found days later with meth.
Officers said the victim was attacked at about 12:50 p.m. on July 7 at a North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive address in Decatur, when the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Fredrick L. Blagg, held a knife or box cutter to her neck. According to sworn statements, he then made a statement similar to "you killed my sister, now I'm going to kill you."
He's accused of grabbing the woman by the neck and squeezing, making it hard for her to breathe.
Police said Blagg arrived at the same location on the afternoon of July 10 and was arrested. Officers reported finding a small sandwich baggie corner next to a syringe in his pocket, which they said contained less than 1 gram of meth.
Blagg face preliminary charges of aggravated battery and possession of meth. His bail is set at $60,000 in Macon County.
