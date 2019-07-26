DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of Bizou in Decatur stole money from the business, police said.
According to sworn statements, 26-year-old Daniel Kautz clocked out of work earlier than other employees on the night of July 18, then hid in the basement of the building and waited for other people to leave. Kautz is accused of taking between $200 and $400 from the Bizou office.
Bizou is located at 259 N. Main St. in Decatur.
Officers said surveillance video showed Kautz walking to the basement at 9:48 p.m. and emerging at 9:57 p.m., after other employees had left. They said he was the only person in the building with the chance to commit a theft at that time.
Kautz is facing a burglary charge in Macon County. He was released from custody Friday after paying his $500 bond.