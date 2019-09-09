DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man hit a child repeatedly with an extension cord, police said.
According to sworn statements, law enforcement arrested Issaih K. Flagg, 30, after midnight Sunday. They said he repeatedly hit the minor at least 10 times with the cord.
The victim had multiple welt markings on their arms and legs, police said, with several of them bleeding. Flagg continued to hit the child when they asked him to stop, officers said.
The suspect is charged with aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery. His bail is set at $60,000 in Macon County.