DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A felon who shot himself in the leg lied to police and told them someone else shot him, officers said.
Police said they were called on Aug. 17 to the 1300 block of N. Edward St. in Decatur, where they made contact with Stephan T. Moss, 23. According to sworn statements, Moss told police he heard a gunshot while standing outside and ran upstairs before realizing someone shot him.
When Moss went to Decatur Memorial Hospital, police said medical professionals told them the wound was not consistent with his story about what happened, as the bullet traveled straight down his leg. Had someone shot Moss in the way he described, police said the bullet would have moved horizontally.
Moss admitted that he shot himself with a gun someone was trying to sell him, police said, and told officers he picked up the gun without knowing it was loaded and accidentally pulled the trigger.
Statements said officers gained permission to search the suspect’s apartment and found two fired casings, along with over 20 live rounds of ammunition. Police said Moss told them he had the ammunition, but that it was from “a long time ago”.
Moss has past convictions for burglary and aggravated fleeing/eluding police, per records. He faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and illegal possession of ammunition.
He is out of custody Tuesday after posting his $1,500 bond.