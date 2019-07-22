DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who impersonated a police officer in the past tried to do it again, police said.
According to sworn statements, police responded on July 17 to Family Dollar, located at 1315 N. Water St in Decatur., after someone claimed to be a Decatur Police Detective at the business. Police said an assistant manager reported being approached by Jeffrey Bullock, 47, before he showed a business card with his name and a badge or DPD logo on it.
Officers said Bullock wanted to see security footage from a past retail theft. They said the assistant manager then took him to the back office and showed him the clip.
Bullock told the manager he would find out why an officer “hadn’t been sent to speak to her yet” about the retail theft when he “got to work”, according to statements.
The suspect, who has a 2014 conviction for impersonating a police officer on his record in Macon County, was sentenced to 24 months of probation for the crime.
He faces a new charge of false impersonation of a peace officer. His bond is set at $9,400.