CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot in the head Monday in Champaign, police said.
Officers said they responded at 4:53 p.m. to the 1100 block of N. 6th St., where they found multiple spent shell casings near the intersection of 6th Street and Beardsley Avenue. At 4:58 p.m., authorities learned a 24-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital by a personal vehicle.
He had a single gunshot wound to the head and is receiving treatment, police said. The wound is not life-threatening.
A preliminary investigation found the victim was walking southbound in the 1100 block of N. 6th St. when an unknown suspect or suspects started firing multiple rounds. Police said there was property damaged to a vehicle and multiple private residences.
Police want any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior camera surveillance systems to call Champaign police. Authorities believe video footage can help with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information should call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for people to share information with police privately. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this link or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
