DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - We are learning more about what led to a shooting in Decatur and a man being charged with attempted murder.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said David F. Ford shot his neighbor over an argument about the neighbor's child leaving a cup on the curb outside of Ford's home.
On Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m. the Decatur Police Department was called to the 2400 block of N. Maple Ave. for a shooting.
A 30-year-old man was brought into Decatur Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen which was considered life-threatening.
Officers were able to locate the suspect, David F. Ford, in the immediate area after the victim's brother pointed him out to police.
One spent shell casing and a firearm were located at the scene.
During an argument over the cup that was left on the curb, witnesses told police Ford pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the stomach.
Decatur Police said Ford told them he "had disabilities" and that his neighbor had called him a Mfer too many times."
Ford was booked into the Macon County Jail for Attempted Murder. His Bail was set at $500,000.
