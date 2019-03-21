CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- The man shot in Charleston March 3 refused to cooperate with authorities, and his fiancee has been arrested for allegedly lying to police, police say.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. March 3 in the 1000 block of 7th Street. Authorities found Devontae Gentry of Kankakee had been shot multiple times.
Emergency crews took Gentry to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was sedated for several days, according to Charleston Police. When police asked for his account of the event or for a description of his attacker, Gentry refused to cooperate with Charleston Police, according to a news release. The police investigation continues.
Meanwhile, detectives spoke with Gentry’s fiancée, Tatyana Jackson, 21. Jackson gave a false name and hid information about a gun registered to her that she said went missing an hour before the shooting, according to police. Investigators found two different calibers of shell casings at the scene, police said.
Police arrested Jackson on allegations of obstruction of justice.