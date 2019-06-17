DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man slammed a chair into the front door of a Subway and broke into the business, police say.
According to sworn statements, 49-year-old Chad E. Schleder could be heard after 11 p.m. on the night of June 14 banging on the door of Subway, located at 248 N. Park St., about 15 times. Police say they arrived to find Schleder standing outside of the business before walking through broken glass to get inside.
Statements say police found the Subway had a shattered front door, and a black, metal chair could be seen outside with two of the legs bent.
Police arrested Schleder minutes after they arrived at 11:38 p.m. inside of the restaurant. They say the suspect told them the glass was “in his way” and he “had to get past it”.
The business owner told police the broken door would cost about $800 to repair.
Schleder faces charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a building. His bond is set at $4,400.