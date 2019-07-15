DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man accused of making threats to hurt others at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Police said in sworn statements they responded to DMH before 8 a.m. on July 12, where they learned 22-year-old Jimmy Gorsuch made threats to “knock people out” at the hospital. They said he also threw his bicycle onto the sidewalk when told he could not bring it in.
Officers said several DMH employees reported being alarmed and disturbed by Gorsuch's alleged behavior and the language he's accused of using.
According to statements, officers arrived and talked with Gorsuch, who is accused of refusing to identify himself. Police said they told him he would be arrested if he did not provide his name.
Police then took him into custody. After his arrest, police said Gorsuch refused to give police his cell phone and would not put his legs into the police squad car until officers told him he would be pepper-sprayed if he did not.
Gorsuch is charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing identification and resisting/obstructing an officer. He was released from jail on Saturday after posting his $70 bond.