EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man who broke into an Effingham bank started a fire after failing to enter the bank vault.
Police said they responded at about 3:50 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 to Crossroads Bank, which is located at 806 N. Keller Drive. Officers said they found glass on two doors broken and 33-year-old Jerome A. Wagnon Jr. inside.
Police said Wagnon attempted to gain access to the bank vault and failed before damaging items and starting a fire. He was arrested a few minutes later after leaving the building.
Wagnon was taken to the Effingham County Jail. He is charged with arson, burglary and felony criminal damage to property.
Illinois State Police and the Effingham County Sheriff's Office assisted Effingham police.
Bail for the suspect is set at $125,000. His next court appearance will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
