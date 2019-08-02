DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police said had drugs shipped to him in Decatur is in police custody Friday.
Officers said they heard from the Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 24, 2018, after authorities seized a package addressed to a 38-year-old Dustin Ellis at JFK Airport in New York. It was sent to an address in the 3800 block of Camelot Drive in Decatur.
According to authorities, the package contained five fajita seasoning packets, which each had in them a suspicious substance not consistent with seasoning. Sworn statements said it tested positive for MDMA.
DPD detectives obtained the package and contents and conducted a controlled delivery on Sept. 27, which they said Ellis received and took into an apartment. They said he admitted to using and selling MDMA and having the package shipped from a friend.
Police said they found more suspected MDMA in a safe located in the apartment.
In total, the drugs in the package weighed over 7 ounces. They had a street value of between $15,000 and $20,000.
Ellis is charged with controlled substance trafficking after authorities arrested him on the afternoon of Aug. 1, 2019. He is held on no bond, according to county records.