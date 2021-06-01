URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A minor and an adult are custody after a search for armed suspects ended at an Urbana gas station.
Police said they were called to the area of Lincoln Avenue and Nevada Street after 7 p.m. after a witness reported seeing people armed in a vehicle. That vehicle was located at a Circle K in the 600 block of E. University Ave.
Officers said they were in the area of the gas station around 7:30 p.m. The minor and adult were arrested and a firearm was recovered.
There were no injuries, police said.
