DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect accused of shooting a man in Decatur had been arguing with the victim, police said.
A sworn statement about the arrest of Deonta M. Merriweather, 23, said he was with three other people outside of a business, which is located at 920 N. Van Dyke St., when it happened Friday. Two of the men were arguing at that time, according to statements, because 26-year-old Christopher M. Hutton was there after others previously told him to stay away.
During their exchange, police said Merriweather began arguing with a person he knew as "Jun", who was identified as Ernest Wren Jr., 30. They said that fight then became physical.
Statements said one of the men at the scene told police Merriweather had dragged Wren from the driver's seat of a Buick while armed with a pistol, then pointed the pistol to Wren's ribs. Documents said another of the men put Wren in a headlock.
Wren then asked Hutton to hand him a gun and received one, police said.
After Merriweather saw the gun, police said he took out his own and fired gunshots until the magazine was empty. He shot Wren in the head, they said, and shot at Hutton as he fled the scene.
Police responded after the shooting at 10:28 a.m. Friday. Wren died from a gunshot wound at about 12:30 p.m. Hutton suffered wounds to his left thigh and right foot.
Decatur police arrested Merriweather at about 1 p.m. Friday. He faces a first-degree murder charge in Macon County, and his bail is set at $500,000.