DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect admitted to stabbing her boyfriend after an argument, police say.
Billie Jo Soyster, 22, is charged with first-degree murder after the death of 38-year-old David Murray. After 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, police came to the 500 block of E. Division St. and found Murray with a chest stab wound.
Police say Soyster told them she and Murray had an argument that became physical. A sworn statement says she became mad when Murray "began calling her names" and stabbed him with a piece of broken glass.
Murray died from his injury while in hospital care.
Soyster's bond is set at $500,000 in Macon County. She is facing a first-degree murder charge.