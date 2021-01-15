DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An officer caught an armed robber in the act as he robbed a Danville liquor store, police said.
A male employee of that store was stabbed by the suspect before he was taken into custody, police added.
A police officer who was on patrol Thursday night around 8:30 was waved down by a female employee of the Sunshine Liquor Store in the 2000 block of E. Main St.
She told him there was a man armed with a knife inside robbing the store.
The officer approached the store and saw a male employee run out and try to close the front door.
The suspect who was still inside, pushed the door open and ran out with a knife in his hand.
The officer ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but the suspect took off running.
The officer and other responding officers were able to catch up to him a short distance away and he was taken into custody.
Police said they later learned the suspect had stabbed a male employee of the store in the hip before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
The employee was evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene after being treated for his non-life threatening injury.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Lamar Robinson of Danville.
Robinson was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
Robinson is also currently on IDOC parole for a 2012 conviction for an armed robbery out of Cook County.
