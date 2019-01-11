DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Danville, police say.
A press release from police says three male suspects, one of whom had a handgun, approached the Monical's driver and stole from him. Officers say the men took cash, his cell phone and the pizzas he was getting ready to deliver.
The robbery happened after 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of E. Fairchild St.
Officers say the driver described the suspects as black, young and possibly teens. The first suspect had on a dark blue jacket and ski mask, the second wore a green jacket, and no description was available for the third person.
There were no injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and police want anyone with information to call them at (217)431-2250. To send an anonymous tip, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)446-TIPS.