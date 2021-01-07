WASHINGTON (WAND) - Police released a list of 26 persons of interest related to Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol and want help identifying them.
The PDF document attached to this story contains 26 pictures of the people. A total of 25 are wanted for unlawful entry, while one is wanted for receiving stolen property.
People who can identify the persons of interest or have knowledge of the events of Wednesday's breach of the U.S. Capitol should police at (202)727-9099.
A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
