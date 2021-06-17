DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they responded to two situations involving vehicles chasing other vehicles and shots being fired Thursday evening in Decatur.
The police response happened at around 5:45 p.m., when officers said a black Nissan vehicle was chasing a grey Mustang, with someone in the Nissan shooting at the Mustang. Authorities said the Mustang got away before the Nissan continued past Poole Street and Waggoner Street and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle at Grand Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
The Nissan driver fled the scene. Police reported finding shell casings at Poole and Waggoner.
At the same time, in the area of Church Street and West Division Street, officers responded to a black Hyundai vehicle chasing a white Hyundai and striking the white Hyundai several times in the chase. Gunshots were fired at the white vehicle.
Police said the black Hyundai left the scene and the white Hyundai was found in an alleyway in the area of the 200 block of West Division Street. The white vehicle had bullet holes in it, police discovered.
Officers said the driver of the white Hyundai, who appeared to be the victim in this situation, came back to talk to police.
Shell casings were recovered at Church and Division.
An officer in the area found three juveniles at Church and Division in the same time frame, and police said one of these minors had a gun. Officers said the juveniles did not seem to be involved in the shots fired reports after looking at security footage.
The juveniles have been detained, and police said the minor who had the weapon was arrested.
