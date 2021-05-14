CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A search warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in Champaign.
Police said a 33-year-old woman was in a vehicle when the suspect approach. There was a domestic argument before officers said he hit her in the head with a gun and shot her in the upper body.
The woman then tried to drive herself to the hospital and was involved in a crash near the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue. It is believed the victim and family member involved in the crash both were not seriously injured.
Police identified the suspect in he shooing as 23-year-old Desmond Godbolt of Champaign. He is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery to a pregnant person. Bond on his warrant is set at $750,000.
Authorities described Godbolt as Black, 5-foot-9 in height and 160 pounds in weight. He has black hair and brown eyes.
