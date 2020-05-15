WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man fired gunshots at a homeowner from a car, then fled the scene at a high speed, police said.
Williamsville officers said it began at 5:45 a.m. Friday, when a homeowner noticed a suspect rummaging through their vehicle. The suspect is accused of then running to their own vehicle and getting behind the wheel.
Police said the suspect made a U-turn and fired three rounds of shots toward the homeowner and missed, instead striking the house. He fled in an unknown direction.
Police described the suspect as a black male. No other description was available, but officers said he was driving a large black or dark blue SUV.
Authorities want anyone with access to security video or a doorbell camera to look for evidence of the suspect or vehicle. Officers want owners of footage to look at early morning hours through 6 a.m. Friday.
Information should be reported to Williamsville police at (217)566-3634.
"Please lock your doors. These individuals are not taking the time to break into cars," a Facebook post from Williamsville police said. "They check doors handles and move on if the door is locked. Leaving your vehicles unlocked is an open invitation for them to make you the next victim."
