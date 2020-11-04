DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police are looking for three suspects who forced their way into a home in the 1300 block of North Fairview Avenue and stole a safe.
Sgt. Chris Copeland said the homeowner told police that one of the suspects involved in the Tuesday afternoon incident was armed with a handgun.
Copeland said the stolen safe contained coins and assorted documents. No injuries were reported.
The suspects were described as three black males. One suspect was described as having a dark complexion with short twists in his hair, 5'11" with a thin build and about 18 years old.
He was wearing light blue underwear that were showing, with either a floral print or flamingos on them.
The second suspect was armed with the gun, Copeland said, and was described as having a dark complexion, an afro, a one-inch long beard, tall with a thin beard and is about 20 years old.
The third suspect had a light complexion, shoulder-length twists, a heavier build, was about six feet tall and is about 20 years old. He wore a Chicago Bulls mask.
Copeland said the suspects arrived in a newer white SUV, possible a Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects involved is encouraged to call Decatur police detectives at 217-424-2736.
