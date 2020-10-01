TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - A sex offender was found to be living near a school when arrested by Effingham police, investigators said.
The arrest happened Wednesday, a press release said, when authorities took 21-year-old Teutopolis man Larry A. Bedwell III into custody. Effingham police detectives had received a report of criminal allegations and began an investigation that led to this arrest.
Police said they learned Bedwell had been living in the 300 block of N. 3rd St. in Effingham, which is in the proximity of St. Anthony Grade School. Such areas are off limits for registered sexual predators. He did not have any interactions with students or go on school property, per investigators.
Bedwell is required to register as a sex offender and was non-compliant in his registration, police said. The release said he was registered at a rural Teutopolis address.
Investigators said they found evidence to support an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge (Class 2 felony) against Bedwell. He also faces two charges of failure to register as a sex offender (Class 3 felony). The abuse charge would carry a three to seven year prison term if Bedwell is found guilty, while the failure to register counts would mean two to five years in prison.
Bedwell is expected to be formally charged Friday. Bail will be set at that time.
He is held Thursday in the Effingham County Jail.
