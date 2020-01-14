DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A high school student is accused of grabbing a police officer by the throat after fighting with a classmate.
Police said a liaison detective at Eisenhower High School responded Monday to a report of two students fighting. The detective said he found one of the students involved had been removed by security from the room, while 18-year-old Keyanta M. Gant was still inside.
According to sworn statements, Gant claimed the second student came into the room to fight her. When the detective came, officers said she tried to leave, but he stood in front of the door and told her to hold on until the other student was gone.
She told the detective to "get the f*** out of my way b****" and grabbed him by the throat, statements said. Police said the detective broke her grip and took her to the ground, and which point she twisted away as the officer tried to handcuff her.
Gant screamed and struggled to pull away while escorted to the school's main office, police said.
She is facing charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting/obstructing an officer. Her bail is set at $10,000 in Macon County.