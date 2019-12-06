DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities found a suspected drug dealer in a home with his six children, police said.
Decatur officers said at 2:36 p.m. Thursday, they served a search warrant at a home in the city. Sworn statements said police found the suspect and the children in that house.
A digital scale and 1 gram of crack cocaine were found in a kitchen cabinet, police said, and a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the basement. A live round of .38 caliber ammunition was in the same cabinet.
The suspect had $1,004 in cash in his pants pockets when authorities searched him, statements said.
He’s charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use/possession of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. His bail is set at $75,000 in Macon County.
NOTE: WAND-TV is not naming the suspect in this case in order to avoid potentially identifying the children.