SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a Springfield police chase showed "no regard for human life" as it happened, authorities said.
Police said the chase started after they tried to stop a black Honda SUV at about 12:53 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Bruns Lane. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Kali Simmonds, refused to stop and intentionally drove into a marked Springfield police vehicle before fleeing, according to a press release from law enforcement.
The driver went north on Bruns Lane and passed the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, police said, before continuing north on Walnut Street Road toward Cantrall.
Police said Simmonds and a male passenger, 26-year-old Rhett Birdsell, then switched positions in the vehicle while fleeing.
After the vehicle stopped in a field, officers tried to approach on foot. Police said Birdsell sped in the direction of officers, leading to them seeking cover. The driver then went south on Walnut Street Road toward Springfield.
Police stopped the SUV in the 5400 block of Walnut Street Road.
Officers said Birdsell disregarded human life by driving for extended periods of time in the oncoming lane of traffic. He is accused of striking several Springfield police vehicle and swerving at officers who were outside of their vehicles.
There were no injuries to officers, citizens or the suspects, but police said several police cars were banged up. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell told WAND News county deputies assisted Springfield police in the chase and had one squad car take minor damage to a door.
Authorities arrested Birdsell and Simmonds on charges of aggravated assault to a peace officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding and criminal damage to state-supported property.
The suspects are in the Sangamon County Jail Friday night as they wait for formal charges from the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
