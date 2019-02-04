EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -A 19-year-old man was injured in an early morning crash after falling asleep behind the wheel.
Illinois State Police said 19-year-old Nathaniel Eickmann of Wood River, IL crashed on Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 160.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m.
Police said Eickmann was driving an International Box Truck when he fell asleep behind the wheel.
Troopers said he drove off the road to the right, hit a guardrail and a metal pole, and came to rest in the right ditch.
He was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
He was cited for improper lane usage.