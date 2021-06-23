CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A teenage shooting victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in Champaign, police said.
Officers said they responded at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of W. White St. and found a 14-year-old male victim had sustained multiple wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Police said they learned a person approached the victim in a residential building and shot him. Police found seven shell casings at the scene.
Officers want any residence or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems to call Champaign police. Authorities believe video footage can help with their investigation.
Anyone with information should call police at (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
