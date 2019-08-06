THORNTON, Ill. (WAND) – A violent predatory child sex offender was operating restaurants in the Thornton area, police said.
Carmen Leato was owner of Shelly’s Pancake House and Mangia Tutto in the town, a police statement said. Officers said Leato was running the businesses under the fake name of “Raul Castanada”.
Multiple active warrants are out for Leato’s arrest. He is registered on the Illinois Sex Offender list.
Police said they stripped both restaurants of all equipment and closed them. Investigators believe Leato and his wife, Michelle Leato, who is also under investigation for alleged fraud and theft offenses, have left the Thornton area permanently.
The Leatos have used restaurants to commit fraud and deceive police and citizens before, police said.
Anyone who sees Carmen Leato in public is asked to “display great caution” and contact 911. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Thornton police are accepting anonymous tips at (708)877-4440.