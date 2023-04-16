DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is now in custody after police say she attacked officers with a knife.
Police responded to the Southern Hills Apartments to reports of a woman hitting someone with a baseball bat at 6:48 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they say the 45-year-old woman began threatening officers with the bat and a knife. The female suspect then retreated to her apartment.
Officers then confronted the woman and say she swiped at them with the knife. They then used their tasers and arrested her. At a later point during the arrest, police say the woman kicked an officer.
No Decatur officers were injured.
The woman is now in the Macon County Jail awaiting formal charges.
