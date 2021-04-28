DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman shot in Decatur Wednesday afternoon is expected to survive, per police.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of W. William St. Officers said the victim was a 22-year-old woman and confirmed her wounds were non-life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital.
After the shooting, police asked the public to avoid the area of William and Pine. They said they were looking for a white male person with shaggy hair and a black Nike zip up sweatshirt.
Police could be seen searching through a red van in the area, which appeared to have the back windshield shot out. Officers were seen spending a lot of their time searching through the vehicle.
Witnesses reported hearing at least three gunshots in the area.
Millikin University students received an alert from police saying a shooter was on the loose near the Millikin Homestead area. There is no threat to campus, per school officials.
Before 5 p.m., Millikin officials said police had completed their search of the area. They added the situation "appears to be isolated to the parties involved".
