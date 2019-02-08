DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of taking stolen items to the returns counter at a Decatur Walmart is in custody.
The suspect in the thefts is Gayla Shaw, 53. Police say she entered the store three times, grabbed items, and without paying for them exchanged them for refunds. Officers arrested her on Thursday afternoon.
Shaw first stole from the business on Dec. 31, police say, when she took a cutting set and baby stroller to the refund counter and received $93.88 in the exchange. Sworn statements says she then returned on Jan. 3 and Jan. 7 to get refunds for a baby swing and multiple packages of diapers taken from store shelves.
Shaw is facing burglary charges. Police say she has more than one theft-related conviction on her record in Macon County.
Her total bond is set at $1,500.