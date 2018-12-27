(WAND) – Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the United States, a Gallup poll found.
Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12, Gallup asked people to name the man and woman they admire most in the world. The open-ended survey ended with a large lead for Obama with 15 percent of answers. Oprah Winfrey was in second place with 5 percent and Hillary Clinton had 4 percent. First Lady Melania Trump also had 4 percent.
Gallup had Clinton as the most admired woman in America for the last 17 years.
Barack Obama was listed as the most-admired man in 2018 with 19 percent of answers. President Donald Trump came in second with 13 percent.
Gallup first asked this survey question in 1946.