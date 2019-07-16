DECATUR. Ill. (WAND) - A popular spot for lunch and dinner has closed their doors for good.
Sol Bistro in downtown Decatur closed for good on Monday. However, there are no signs on the doors telling people the restaurant is closed.
Local residents said it's upsetting and sad.
"It's just sad that so many of the good restaurants are closing," one local told WAND's Kenya Ramirez.
One family said the closing of the restaurant has added another stress. Their daughter's rehearsal dinner was supposed to take place at Sol Bistro.
"We had planned this several months back and we had already paid a deposit and yesterday we find out that they are closed," said Shelly Coslow.
Coslow said the frustrating part was not hearing it from the restaurant owners directly.
"As soon as we found out, my daughter found out via Facebook, so her and my son-in-law were trying to call the restaurant themselves and didn't get an answer."
WAND News did reach out to the public relations team for Sol Bistro and at this time they couldn't say what the reason was for the closure.