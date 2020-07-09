DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A popular street artist made a recent stop in Decatur and contributed to the local art scene!
In her first ever visit to the city, Kelsey Montague painted a butterfly mural at the Decatur Civic Center. This trip was part of her journey to explore the world and create street art to uplift communities.
She wants people to be part of her artwork. People who check out the mural are asked to post a picture on social media with the hashtag #WhatLiftsYou.
"It really needs a person to step in to complete the art, which is really fun to be able to share my work with people that way and let them be part of the art," she said.
To see more of Montague's work, click here.
