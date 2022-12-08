CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): The Portable Shower and Laundry Project is gaining some speed in Champaign!
Walls are up on the project we told you about earlier this year. After going 96-hours without a shower to demonstrate what the homeless community in Champaign has to go through, homeless advocate Warren Charter and other advocates got to work. The trailer is set to house 2 showers and larger 275-gallon water tanks. The trailer will also house a deck with 2 portable washer/dryer units, towels, and scrubs to wear while doing laundry.
The shower is set to be insulated so the homeless community can use the resource during the Winter months as well. Charter says this unit will bring much needed relief to the homeless community, saying, "I am excited to actually see the expression on some of the street guys and gals when they get a chance to use it." He tells WAND News. "There are people now in the street that I know are challenged to find showers, even when showers are offered to them, there's some hesitancy. So, it'll be nice to just roll up on them with the shower and invite them in."
They have build days to continue putting the pieces of this dream together and they are always looking for more help. To stay up to date on build days, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
Charter is the President/Founder of the Street Outreach Movement and among the many things they do to help the homeless community, they work to pass out basic necessities like clothes and food on a daily basis. To see more of the movement and get involved, visit the Street Outreach Movement on Facebook.
