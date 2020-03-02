DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) will engage with the public about prescription drug prices in an upcoming town hall.
Decatur-area residents will have the chance to share their stories related to rising costs of prescription drugs and find out more about what Manar is doing to combat the issue. In late February, Manar introduced legislation to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which would be tasked with reviewing drug price data and setting new price limits on state-regulated plans, per a press release from his office.
“Our goal is to help people understand exactly why prescription drug prices are so high and hear the concerns of families and individuals who are bearing the brunt of an industry plagued by profiteering,” Manar said. “Most importantly, we want people to know that we can deliver change to this deeply flawed industry by raising our collective voice and demanding transparency and accountability.”
Co-sponsors of the town hall event include the Decatur NAACP Branch, Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, AARP Illinois, Protect Our Care Illinois and AFSCME Council 31. It will feature Manar and Protect Our Care Illinois advocates.
The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center (1430 N. 22nd St.).
