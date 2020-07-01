(WAND) - President Donald Trump said he is in favor of sending another round of COVID-19 stimulus payments to Americans, with amounts being larger than what Democrats are proposing.
In an interview with the Fox Business Network, the president said while he's in favor, it "has to be done properly". He added he supports "actually larger numbers than the Democrats."
President Trump had said in June the nation will do a "very generous" additional stimulus package, according to CNBC.
Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are continuing heated debates about a what a possible new stimulus package should include. House Democrats in May passed what's called the HEROES Act, which promises another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals, with up to $6,000 allowed per household. It would extend the $600 per week federal unemployment insurance benefit through January.
The president did not seem interested in continuing enhanced unemployment benefits. He told Fox Business he wants to create a "very great incentive to work", while raising concerns about these benefits giving people more money than they would make if they went back to their jobs.
He said he wants payments to be larger so people can spend them. He wants money getting to people "quickly and in a non-complicated fashion."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.