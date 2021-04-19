CHICAGO (WAND) - With a verdict expected soon in the Derek Chauvin trial, Gov. JB Pritzker is activating 125 Illinois National Guard personnel to support Chicago police.
The activation of troops is at the request of the city, per a press release. Guard members will deploy at Chicago beginning on Tuesday, April 20 in order to pre-position and support police as they are needed.
The Illinois National Guard will carry out what officials described as a "limited mission" in which they will manage street closures and "will not interfere with peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment rights." This is a similar role to what Guard members had in previous deployments.
"At the request of Mayor (Lori) Lightfoot, I am activating members of the Illinois National Guard to support the city in keeping our communities safe," said Pritzker. "It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago's efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe."
"Our greatest priority at all times is ensuring the safety and security of the public," Lightfoot said. "While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, we want to be fully prepared out of an abundance of caution. Our city has a long history of peacefully expressing its First Amendment rights and I encourage residents to exercise their rights to free speech this coming week thoughtfully, respectfully and peacefully."
Pritzker also directed Illinois State Police to support Chicago police with more troopers, who will closely work with police and other local law enforcement to support efforts that will keep the community safe.
"The Illinois State Police will work closely with Chicago Police Department, other local law enforcement and the Illinois National Guard to protect peaceful protests and keep the community safe," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "We appreciate the assistance of these agencies in our continuing mission to protect people, peaceful protests and property."
The State Emergency Operations Center is continuing to monitor statewide operations and will full requests from local governments if they arise, officials said. All Soldiers will be tested for COVID-19 before they deploy and will be offered a vaccine. Officials said they will be outfitted with personal protective equipment, including face shields and masks, to address threats from the current pandemic environment.
The Soldiers taking part in his mission are from he Illinois National Guard's 33rd Military Police Battalion. They have specific training in riot control operations.
This battalion consists of headquarters and headquarters detachment based in Machesney Park, the 233rd Military Police Company out of Springfield, the 333rd Military Police Company out of Freeport and the 933rd Military Police Company from Fort Sheridan.
The battalion is drawing Soldiers from each of these companies.
